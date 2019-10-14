Dangers of trucks carrying hazardous materials on highways

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor-trailer driver died on Friday night in a rollover crash in the Franklin County town of Orange.

The deadly rollover crash is serving as a reminder to tractor-trailer drivers to always be cautious on the road. A New Hampshire truck driver died in a rollover crash on Route 2 in Orange late Friday night.

State Police said 62-year-old Lois Ann Johnson, failed to negotiate the curve of the exit ramp, crashed through a guardrail, went over an embankment, and rolled over. Police say there were no immediate signs of driver impairment.

Route 2 between exits 13 and 15 was shut down for nearly a day after the crash. The big rig involved in the deadly rollover crash was hauling methane gas. 22News spoke to a truck driver at a truck stop in Chicopee on Monday. They told 22News what they do to stay safe while carrying hazardous materials.

“Stay under the speed limit and stay aware, it’s all about being aware of your surroundings,” said Arthur Thigpen of Atlanta.

Randy Delcamp, a tractor-trailer driver in Westfield added, “We haul hazmat’s, we stick it up in the trailers, but you just have to take it easy and use your head. But you can’t stay in this business if you’re not safe.”

Methane is just one of many hazardous materials that travel local highways. It could potentially kill you if you breathe in large amounts of it. State Police evacuated homes near the site of the crash as a precaution.

But the area has been deemed safe. Investigators continue to determine what led up to the deadly tanker rollover.