DA’s office investigating drowning of Worcester man in Montague

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – Authorities are investigating the apparent drowning of a central Massachusetts man in Montague Saturday.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office identified the drowning victim as 35-year-old Welman Hernandez-Diaz of Worcester.

Montague police and fire departments along with Massachusetts State Police troopers were called to the Rock Dam swimming area near Rawson Island before 12 p.m. Saturday.

The DA’s office said Hernandez-Diaz was swimming with a group of people and was reported missing after going underwater and not coming back up.

No foul play is suspected in the incident, but it remains under investigation, according to the DA’s Office, adding that, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.