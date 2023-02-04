GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Winter Carnival resumes on Saturday with a day full of activities.

The celebration will resume on Saturday with Family Fun Fest on Sanderson Street from 10

a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with storyteller Tim Van Egmond, arts and crafts, board games, take-home

activities, a s’mores bar, and a snowflake contest, according to a news release from the Greenfield Recreation Department.

There will also be a virtual puzzle contest if you do not want to leave your home, where teams can compete to assemble a 550-piece puzzle to win the coveted Winter Carnival Piece Prize.

Family dance lessons will be in the afternoon, as well as a Carnival on Court Square and ice bar,

Lasermania light show, a cribbage tournament for all ages, a fatbike group ride, fire and ice bowling, and musical performances at Main Street Bar & Grille and Hawks & Reed.

There will be one more day for this carnival on Sunday, which will feature donuts with Olaf, a free movie showing, and more.