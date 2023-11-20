BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Taking a hike after a big meal is a good way to burn off extra calories, and doing it with your family and friends can make it an enjoyable day.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation’s (DCR) “Go Green on Black Friday” program gets people outside to explore the state’s parks and rural landscapes. DCR is offering free DCR staff guided hikes on Friday, November 24 at several locations across the state, including Turners Falls. There are self-guided hikes at several state parks as well. Information on the locations, difficulty, length, terrain, and age recommendations can be found on DCR’s website.

“Go Green on Black Friday hikes are a great way to encourage stewardship, enjoy our outdoor spaces, and take in nature with friends and family,” said DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo. “We encourage communities across the state to take advantage of this special program and to get outside and spend time in their state parks this holiday weekend.”

Participants should be prepared for the weather by wearing appropriate clothing including coats, hats, gloves and sturdy walking shoes. Snacks and water are also recommended.

In case of poor weather conditions, contact the park to find out if the event is still happening.

“Go Green Hikes for Black Friday” hikes will be held at the following parks:

Blue Hills Reservation, Milton, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. This is a fun and informative 3-mile, moderate hike through the Blue Hills. Meet at the Houghton’s Pond Visitor Center. Call to confirm or for more information at (857) 208-8494.

Great Falls Discovery Center, Turners Falls, 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. This is a 3-mile leisurely walk along the Canalside Rail Trail in Turners Falls on a level paved surface. The hike is appropriate for adults and children ages 8 and up. The walk will begin at the front entrance to the Great Falls Discovery Center. Call to confirm or for more information at 413-863-3221.

Harold Parker State Forest, North Andover, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. This is a 2-mile hike through Harold Parker State Forest on moderate trails. This is an appropriate hike for children ages 8 and up. Participants will meet in the parking lot at 305 Middleton Road. Parking will be free. Call to confirm or for more information at 617-828-1728.

Waquoit Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, East Falmouth, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

This is a 2.8-mile hike on a level wide trail. The hike is best for ages 10 and up. Participants will meet at trailhead on Martin Road, Falmouth. For more info or in case of questionable weather, call (508) 457-0495.