NEW SALEM, Mass. (WWLP) – A man died after a crash on Route 122 in New Salem Wednesday.

Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio told 22News at around 11:51 a.m. troopers were called to a crash on Route 122 in New Salem involving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado that struck or was struck by a falling tree. The driver, a 75-year-old man, died due to his injuries.

The details surrounding the cause of the crash are being investigated by State Police-Athol, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampshire/Franklin County.

Massachusetts News

Local News

More Western Mass. News

22News has been broadcasting local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts since 1953. Follow 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.