NEW SALEM, Mass. (WWLP) – A man died after a crash on Route 122 in New Salem Wednesday.

Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio told 22News at around 11:51 a.m. troopers were called to a crash on Route 122 in New Salem involving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado that struck or was struck by a falling tree. The driver, a 75-year-old man, died due to his injuries.

The details surrounding the cause of the crash are being investigated by State Police-Athol, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampshire/Franklin County.