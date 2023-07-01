GILL, Mass. (WWLP) – A deadly crash this weekend took place on Route 2 in Gill near Barton Cove Campground around 4 p.m. on Friday.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, Tracy Matthews, 57, was driving a car that veered into the opposite lane and crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Matthews was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center were she was pronounced dead. The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation.