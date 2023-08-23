TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – A large amount of debris has been collecting along the boat barrier on the Connecticut River in Turners Falls.

22News contacted FirstLight Power, which owns the Turners Falls Boat Barrier, to find out if anything is being done to remove the large amount of debris. According to a spokesperson from FirstLight Power, there are no immediate plans to remove the debris and it could pose as an unnecessary effort to do so.

Photo sent to 22News from ELISA Jennifer Faille

FirstLight Power told 22News that the barrier was designed to withstand high flows and debris. When Hurricane Irene hit the area in 2011, the barrier was able to successfully sustain the significantly larger amount of debris.

Currently, FirstLight is working on repairs to the bascule gate hydraulic cylinders on the dam.

“While we understand the debris behind our boat barrier can be viewed as an eye sore, the need to complete the repair work to our bascule gates is our current priority,” in a statement sent to 22News from FirstLight Power.