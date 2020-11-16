Deerfield cancels annual craft fair due to COVID-19

Franklin County

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Deerfield has decided to cancel this year’s craft fair due to COVID-19.

The Deerfield Police Department made the announcement on their Facebook Monday morning.

Their website states, “In light of the continuing health risk from the COVID-19 pandemic to the public, as well as to our participating crafters, volunteers and staff, the Old Deerfield Craft Fair has decided to cancel this year’s September 19th and 20th Fall Festival in Deerfield as well as this year’s holiday sampler on November 20 and 21.”

Old Deerfield Craft Fairs is a non-profit Art and Craft Fair in Western MA that holds three annual fairs that showcase the variety of the following crafts:

  • Wood workings
  • Pottery
  • Decorative painting
  • Photography
  • Jewelry
  • Fine art
  • Sculpture
  • Fiber and apparel
  • Specialty soaps
  • Mixed media
  • Specialty foods and more

Both craft fairs are scheduled for next year.

