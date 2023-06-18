DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Deerfield celebrated its 350th anniversary this weekend, with local residents gathering to honor the community’s long and storied history.

Deerfield was settled all the way back in 1673 and three centuries worth of fun was had on Sunday at Deerfield Academy. A chicken barbeque at the tennis pavilion included live music, games for kids, and raffle prizes.

Chris Harris, a board member for the Friends of Deerfield told 22News, “It’s a great way to get folks together in the community and celebrate this milestone for the town, and in fact we’ve coupled it together with class reunions from Deerfield High School. The original Deerfield High School! It’s now called Frontier Regional School. So we have numerous classes that have gathered together small numbers as well as large numbers from way out of state.”

The 350th anniversary celebration will officially come to a close later in the night with fireworks expected to fly at 9:30 p.m.