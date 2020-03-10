Deerfield Fire Dept. asking residents to burn with caution as multiple brush fires reported

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As warmer temperatures move through our area this week, local fire departments are advising residents to be diligent when burning to prevent brush fires.

On Monday, the Deerfield Fire Department was called to Upper Road for a small brush fire. Neighboring fire departments including Greenfield and South Deerfield responded to assist with brush trucks.

Deerfield fire officials said a homeowner had legally burned a brush pile last Thursday and extinguished it. Coal from that fire was reignited by winds on Monday, causing the brush fire. Crews were able to contain it to a small area and before putting the brush fire out.

“Conditions are steadily growing in favor of us having a very busy brush fire season,” the fire department stated in a Facebook post. “We ask that the public be vigilant when burning.”

They want to remind all residents that burning is only allowed with a permit between the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All fires must be completely extinguished. Always have a garden hose nearby and a way to contact 911.

Always soak down the whole area when extinguishing fire officials added.