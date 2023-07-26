DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman recovering after a partial road collapse brought on by heavy rain in Deerfield resulted in her being trapped in her car.

Heroic actions of a firefighter prevented a serious weather event from ending in tragedy last Friday.

Deerfield Assistant Fire Chief Ben Clark was out patrolling July 21st as severe rainfall drenched much of Franklin County when a resident told him about some road erosion on Lower Road. He headed there to check it out, not knowing the rapid deterioration of the roadway had created a life-threatening situation.

“As I drove down the road, I came upon a vehicle that was just hanging on, basically the back end, just hanging off the edge of a collapsed roadway. As I approached it, she was yelling for help.” Assistant Fire Chief Ben Clark

That’s when Ben sprang into action, running to his truck to get some river-rescue supplies, but when he was making his way back, that’s when the car dropped into a partially-collapsed portion of the road.

Ben says about five feet of water was flowing at that point and the woman’s car actually spun and went about 100 feet down a nearby wooded area.

“I made my way through the woods and got down to her. I was able to get the lifejacket to her, it was about ten feet out into the middle of this stream,” said Clark.

An ambulance arrived in minutes and took the woman to a nearby hospital where she was treated and released.

Clark says this was a unique rescue mission, “I hope I’m never in it again, and I was talking with her and she said, ‘Yeah I never want to do that again.’ We both made it through, which is great.”

The identity of the driver was not released. It’s expected this area of Lower Road will remain closed for at least another week as the town works with state crews on repairs.