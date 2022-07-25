DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Deerfield firefighters were called to a report of a column of smoke visible by residents of Montague in Deerfield.

According to a social media post by Deerfield Fire District, at 3:03 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to the report. At the request of the Deerfield Fire District, Greenfield Fire Department was called and deployed their drone to help pinpoint the exact location of the smoke.

Due to weather, 2 drone deployments happened. One Deerfield firefighter stumbled upon the fire still burning right before the drone found it. A quick passing rain storm knocked down the bulk of the fire but the hard work remained.

Due to extremely rugged terrain, firefighters and equipment reached the fire around 5:15 p.m.

PHOTOS:

There we found the cause of the fire. Incenses were being burned to keep away bugs while someone was constructing a mountain bike trail on private property. One of these incense was overlooked and left burning which caused the fire. Deerfield firefighters cleared the area at around 7:30 p.m.