DEERFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Deerfield Police Department is looking for a missing elderly person from Deerfield.

According to the Deerfield Police Department, 66-year-old Susan Parker-Trenholm’s husband last heard from her on Tuesday.

Parker-Trenholm is driving a black 2014 Buick Enclave with license plate number 192AH5.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact the Deerfield Police Department at 413-665-2606.