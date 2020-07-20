Deerfield Police: Man attempted suicide by crashing into building, told officers he killed his family

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was taken to the hospital after police say he drove his car into a building and demanded officers to shoot him on Wednesday in Deerfield.

According to the Deerfield Police Department, around 4 p.m. officers were called to the 250 Greenfield Road after the property owner saw a car in the field looking suspicious and the person in the car with a tire iron across his neck.

When the property owner tried to help, the person in the car allegedly floored the car and intentionally crashed at a high speed into the cement building knocking the wall down. No one was inside the building when it occurred, according to police.

The person then exited the car when officers arrived and he told them had murdered his family and then ran from police who said the man then demanded that the officer shoot him. Officers deescalated the situation without the use of force and with the help of the South Deerfield Fire Department and South County EMS.

The man was then taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with significant injuries he suffered from the crash. According to police, the man had blood on his clothes and dried blood in the vehicle which wasn’t a result of his injuries from the crash.

Due to the man’s statement about allegedly murdering his family, police immediately located the family members and a dog that the man said was in need of medical attention and his reason for being in Deerfield. Family members were located and not injured and the dog was later located and being cared for in Springfield.

Deerfield Police were assisted by State Police assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office as well as the Crime Scene Services Section and local police.