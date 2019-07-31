Deerfield residents shaken up by microburst

DEERFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The impact of Tuesday’s microburst extended to Deerfield, where residents saw some significant damage.

Residents in that area went to bed to the sound of thunderstorms and woke up to the sound of chainsaws and emergency crews assessing the damage from last night’s storm.

It was an early morning for Eversource crews on Mill Village Road in Deerfield Wednesday.

Eversource worked to repair several broken poles and downed wires following Tuesday night’s microburst.

One of the areas most impacted was River Road in Deerfield.

Leo Haskin, a resident on that road, said it took just 10 minutes for the storm to knock down several branches and trees onto his driveway.

“Everything was shaking hail was coming down, it was pretty crazy. I’ve lived in New England for 25 years. I feel like this was the strongest thing I’ve ever been in, ” Haskin said.

Deerfield DPW Superintendent Kevin Scarborough said the power is still on in the majority of the town.

Deerfield Police wants residents to contact Eversource if your power is still out.

Were you affected by Tuesday’s storm? Send your photos to reportit@wwlp.com.