Deerfield, Sunderland to observe one year since murder of George Floyd

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday marks one year since the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, MN.
The towns of Deerfield and Sunderland will gather to march to the Sunderland Bridge and hold a vigil to honor the memory of George Floyd. The vigil will also honor all POC murdered by police. The group will gather at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday outside the Sunderland Public Library, before the march.
“We watched in horror with our own eyes. We watched bystanders demand Chauvin stop as they thankfully were there to record the murder on their phones. Otherwise, George Perry Floyd would have been one more Black man who was killed because a cop ‘feared for his life,'” event organizer Susan Triolo said.
The march will end at the base of Mt. Sugarloaf. Public comments will be made at that time.