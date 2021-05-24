Deerfield, Sunderland to observe one year since murder of George Floyd

Artist Dennis Owes, 31, from Ghana gives the last touch to his portrait of George Floyd during a rally on Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Brooklyn borough of New York. George Floyd, whose May 25, 2020 death in Minneapolis was captured on video, plead for air as he was pinned under the knee of former officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murder and manslaughter in April 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday marks one year since the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, MN.

The towns of Deerfield and Sunderland will gather to march to the Sunderland Bridge and hold a vigil to honor the memory of George Floyd. The vigil will also honor all POC murdered by police. The group will gather at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday outside the Sunderland Public Library, before the march.

“We watched in horror with our own eyes. We watched bystanders demand Chauvin stop as they thankfully were there to record the murder on their phones. Otherwise, George Perry Floyd would have been one more Black man who was killed because a cop ‘feared for his life,'” event organizer Susan Triolo said.

The march will end at the base of Mt. Sugarloaf. Public comments will be made at that time.