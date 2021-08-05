Deerfield warning residents of paving scam

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Deerfield Police Department are warning residents of crews selling extra pavement.

The police say paving crews are scamming residents by going to houses selling extra pavement for a great price. The crew will put down the paving so thin that it falls apart in a year. According to the Deerfield police, they do not do proper preparation work or use best practices.

For a list of professional licenses and permits visit Mass.gov.

Officials are asking residents to use local businesses and call the police department or building inspectors to verify the company.

