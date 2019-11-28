Deerfield Water District’s pump house electrical system, meter damaged by fire

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Deerfield Police and Fire Department were called to a fire on the side of Deerfield Water District’s pump house Thursday morning.

According to the Deerfield Police Department, the fire was located at 283 Stillwater Road. Officers said the pump house electrical system and meter were damaged by the fire.

Plans are in place to keep the pumps running and water flowing despite the damage. An on-site generator with plenty of fuel will help for several days said officers. The electrical system and meter are expected to be back on normal power Friday afternoon.

For any emergency, the Deerfield Water District is prepared to open valves that would allow water from Greenfield to flow into the system. Additionally, they have the ability to connect with South Deerfield Water Supply District.

If you have any questions, please contact South Deefield Water and Supply at 413-665-3540.