DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Deerfield has experienced severe back-to-back flash flooding events throughout the month of July.

On Friday, Deerfield had rain between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., which was between 1-8 inches of rain, depending on the part of town you were in. More rain came that day which added an additional 2-3 inches. Some of the rain totals from residents said that there was anywhere from 5-10.5 inches of rain within three hours.

That rain event is referred to as a 500-year event because they only happen once every 500 years.

Prior storms on July 10th and July 16th yielded 21 locations for emergency repairs. The storm on Friday added approximately 60-100 spots/locations depending on the size and the scope, to their list of 21.

Over the weekend, emergency meetings were held between the Deerfield Selectboard, Fire Chiefs, Highway Department, and other emergency management personnel to coordinate a storm management action plan.

This week, Deerfield will be meeting with MEMA, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, and the USDA to explore the Emergency Watershed Protection grant program. Part of the MEMA meeting is to explore both the Hazardous Mitigation Grant Program (HMPG) and/or Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grants (BRIC).

Deerfield is also working closely with MEMA and their local legislative delegation for State and Federal funds, depending on whether or not Deerfield meets the federal emergency declaration threshold.

On Monday, Kocot Construction will continue working on reopening Stillwater Road. Morawski Excavating will be working on opening Keets Road. Another contractor will be working on the sides of the Upper and Lower Roads. C&A Construction will be working on Routes 5 and 10 in Old Deerfield, and then moving over to Route 116, Conway Road. Berkshire Gas will be working on Pine Nook Road.

Lower Road remains closed due to the large washout span, along with Pine Nook Road, Hoosac Road, and Stillwater Road.

Assistant Chief Ben Clark from the Deerfield Fire District was out surveying storm damage on Friday, assisting the community, calling in trouble points to the emergency operation center, and helping a car that fell 15 feet straight down in front of him just North of Savage Farm. Highway Superintendent Kevin Scarborough worked eighteen-hour days, Friday and Saturday, and extensively again on Sunday.