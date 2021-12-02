Demolition of Route 2 bridge over Rt. 202 in Orange beginning Sunday

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting bridge demolition work of the Route 2 bridge over Route 202 in Orange which will require overnight and daytime closures of lanes on Route 202 for the next two weeks beginning on Sunday, December 5.

During the overnight work, Route 202 will be closed from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. the following morning, beginning Sunday night through Friday morning during the weeks of December 5 and December 12. Detours will be in place. Route 2 will also have occasional short-term rolling road blocks to facilitate removal of girders.

During the daytime work, traffic will alternate on Route 202 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Traffic will not be affected on Route 2.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area. Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

