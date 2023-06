LEVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) – Paving will be taking place on Depot Road in Leverett on Tuesday.

According to the Leverett Police Department, Depot Road from the railroad tracks to Amherst Road will be closed to through traffic for paving.

Emergency vehicles, school buses, and residents that live within the area will be allowed through.

It is asked that drivers use another route on Tuesday when traveling. Crews should be done with the paving by the early afternoon.