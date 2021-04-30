Despite loosened guidance, experts recommend you use your best judgment

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Friday, restrictions eased on the mask mandate.

Now, you no longer need to wear a mask if you are outside and able to keep six feet apart. 22News spoke with Greenfield Health Director Jennifer Hoffman she said even with this new guidance, people need to use their best judgment.

“We are still in a state of emergency and we still need to keep that in mind,” she said.

Avoiding large crowds, wearing a mask indoors, and washing your hands: all tools Hoffman said are necessary to put an end to this pandemic. The loosening of restrictions, coming as vaccine supply catches up with demand.

“We need people to vaccinate. So, if you’re not vaccinated. You should sign up,” said Hoffman.

According to the Department of Public Health, 36 percent of Franklin County residents are fully vaccinated. However, Greenfield Health Director Jennifer Hoffman said that’s not enough to reach herd immunity.

Richard from Greenfield just got his first shot. He said he’s excited he doesn’t have to wear his mask outside, but he plans to still take the guidance of health officials seriously.

“I think anything preventative to beat this virus, I think we should do it,” he said.