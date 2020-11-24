Detours expected on Route 2 eastbound in Orange due to installation of traffic barriers

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic on Route 2 eastbound in Orange will be detoured Tuesday due to the installation of traffic barriers.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation traffic will be temporarily detoured between interchange 15 and interchange 16 in Orange from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The temporary detours are needed to complete the installation of traffic barriers for the phased replacement of the Route 2 over Route 202 Bridge.

According to MassDOT, all eastbound traffic will be detoured to take exit 15 to Route 122 southbound to Route 202 northbound to the interchange 16 on-ramp. The detour is about 2.3 miles. Traffic traveling westbound will not be detoured.

Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency.