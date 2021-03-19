Dexter season 9 prepares to film in Shelburne Falls

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Shelburne Falls, holiday decorations have been going up left and right but there’s a reason for it.

The holidays are coming nine months early because crews are setting up for the filming of that Dexter reboot. The production team is decking the halls using a crane to string up lights. People are putting up garlands on shops getting ready for this next installment in the once Miami-based thriller.

“We’re used to it because they’ve been filming a lot of movies the last couple years so it’s pretty cool. I have seen some Dexter episodes but I’ll definitely watch this new season since it’s filmed in my hometown.” Seth from Plainfield

With the decorations going up, we’re still waiting to learn when actual filming will begin. What we do know is this ten episode limited series is set to come out sometime this fall.