Diaper Drive: Lets “wipe-out” diaper needs!

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- With diaper inflation reeking havoc this past year, families are trying to keep up with the blowouts.

The United Way of the Franklin & Hampshire Region (UWFH) will hold a “wipe-out” diaper need in Western Massachusetts event on October 23rd. Drive through stand outs are scheduled to take place in Franklin and Hampshire Counties.

Contributions from the drive will help UWFH collect the more than 100,000 diapers it distributes each year, via its diaper bank, to 15 local pantries supporting our community. Donations can we made online via UWFH’s Amazon wish list or in person at one the many donation sites located around Franklin and Hampshire counties. UWFH will also accept cash donations that will go directly toward supporting its cross-county diaper bank.

UWFH encourages its donors to give larger sizes that are often harder to come by at local pantries, specifically sizes 4, 5, and 6, as well as pull-up training pants.

In March 2021, the National Diaper Bank Network reported that of the nearly 213,000 children under age three living in Massachusetts, 17% were in families living below the poverty line, while another 12% experienced near poverty. The number of SNAP recipients in Franklin and Hampshire County region has increased by almost 6,000 in the past 3 years. However, SNAP and WIC cannot be used to buy diapers, even though they are a critical need for infants and toddlers.

Diapers can cost as much as $100 per month, per child, and prices continue to rise due to product demand, supply-chain disruptions, and increased shipping costs.