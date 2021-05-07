Dining in Deerfield for Mother’s Day

If you’re not sure how to wrap a Mother’s Day gift, opt for eco-friendly packaging. Reusable grocery bags, baskets or totes are all practical options.

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It could be a big weekend for the service industry, Mother’s Day bringing families together.

Champney’s Restaurant & Tavern at the Deerfield Inn has a whole special menu set for this weekend and they are expecting people to come through, especially since for the first time since the pandemic started the inn is full.

Everything from chilled berry soup to the flourless chocolate torte, the Mother’s Day menu will be served Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Deerfield Inn keeper, Laurie McDonald, said they’ve been preparing for this holiday weekend to make sure it’s ready for guests. Such as preparing all three dining rooms so every one can space out. She said she’s glad people can come together this weekend for a holiday that’s so important.

“Everybody needs to embrace and remember and appreciate time together and really celebrate those moments. We’re here now and the light is at the end of the tunnel.” Laurie McDonald

The Deerfield Inn is doing events all weekend including carriage rides up and down historic Deerfield Saturday.