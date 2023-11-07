GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Are you on the lookout for the ideal college experience? Greenfield Community College (GCC) may have the perfect opportunity for you at Campus Visit Day!

On Tuesday, November 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., GCC is set to host Campus Visit Day, an exciting event that provides prospective students with an opportunity to explore the college’s scenic campus, engage in classroom experiences, attend workshops highlighting how GCC can assist in achieving educational aspirations, and savor a complimentary lunch.

Courtesy of Greenfield Community College

The event is entirely free, and attendees are encouraged to RSVP, with guests also welcome to join.

“In recent student surveys, 97 percent of our students reported that they would recommend GCC to others. We couldn’t be more pleased by this data point, and we would love to share this transformational opportunity with you through attendance at Campus Visit Day,” said GCC President Michelle Schutt.

At Campus Visit Day, prospective students will have the chance to meet with GCC staff and gain insights into the college’s comprehensive support services. These services encompass student emergency funds, internship opportunities, tutoring, disability services, a food pantry, a partnership with Planet Fitness for free gym memberships during the semester, and a technology lending library that provides laptops, WIFI hotspots, and more to help students stay connected.

“Between our outstanding faculty and committed staff members, it is easy to see why we have the highest retention rate and course success rate of any community college in the Commonwealth. Campus Visit Day is when we roll out the red carpet so you can come see this dedication to individual student success for yourself,” stated Interim Dean for Enrollment Management, Patrick Tanner.

Campus Visit Day this year offers various classroom experiences, including Health Occupations, Criminology, Career Training, and Early Childhood Education.

In addition to the classroom experiences, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in one of three informative workshops:

Financial Aid: Learn how you can make your education affordable, or even free, through the many financial aid programs available, including MassReconnect.

Career Readiness & Internships: Explore how GCC can prepare you for your career, whether it’s by helping you find the right internship or guiding you toward a clear career path after graduation.

Transfer: For many students, their educational journey doesn’t end at GCC. Join GCC staff to explore how the college can help you transition to a four-year school and earn a bachelor’s degree or more for less money.

