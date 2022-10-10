SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – On this Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a local community took a trip back in time to better understand the history of slavery in the United States.

The Sunderland Public Library invited folks for a discussion centered around racism, discrimination, and the New York Times 1619 Project, which is a piece that explores the history of slavery within the U.S. The event was put on by the Sunderland Human Rights Task Force, the Deerfield Inclusion Group, and the Hatfield Equity Alliance.

The discussion was intended to get people to acknowledge that slavery is part of our history and to think about correcting the wrongs. One of the founders, Joanna Schoen spoke with 22News on what the intentions were of the entire event.

“Show people what the true history was in America. Rather than what most of us learned in school, and so much was left out,” said Schoen. “We’re hoping that it makes some change and that our young people now come at history from a very different point of view.”

