GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Fire Department was sent to a very unique fire on Thanksgiving.

According to the Greenfield Fire Department, uninvited mice have been seeking a fairly large supply of dog food in this resident’s oven. When they were preheating their oven for Thursday’s feast, they were met with flames and smoke.

They shut off the oven and called the fire department right away. Firefighters were able to take about the oven and put out the dog food that was on fire.

Their meal was unharmed as they were able to cook their meal at their neighbor’s house.

This fire serves as a reminder to check your stove if it has not been used in a while.