Dog reunited with family after falling through ice on Connecticut River in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A dog in Deerfield was reunited with his family after falling through ice and into the Connecticut River on Sunday morning.

According to the Deerfield Police Department, officers received calls about the dog falling through the ice near McClelland Farm Road in Deerfield around 10 a.m.

The dog, “Buddy,” a black lab, was found by firefighters clinging to the ice with his front paws.

Firefighters from Deerfield and Turners Falls worked together to rescue Buddy and bring him ashore. Buddy was returned to his family by Deerfield Police officers.

“Buddy is lucky…please stay off the ice! It’s not safe,” the police department stated in a Facebook post.