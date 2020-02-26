Dog reunited with owner after being rescued from ice at Leverett Pond

LEVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews were able to rescue a dog after it fell through ice at a pond in the Franklin County town of Leverett early Tuesday afternoon.

The Leverett Fire Department said crews were called to an ice rescue for a dog at the Leverett Pond around 1 p.m. Firefighters from the Shutesbury department assisted with rescuing the dog and reuniting it with its owner.

The Leverett Fire Department is warning residents to stay off the ice, reminding them that with the recent warm weather and rain, the ice is unpredictable and unsafe to be on.

Several other local police departments have issued similar warnings, as multiple ice rescues were reported over the weekend.

“Great work everyone, thank you to all involved,” the Leverett Fire Department stated in a Facebook post.