SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – A dog was rescued from the Connecticut River bank in Sunderland Tuesday.
According to the Sunderland Fire Department, firefighters were called to help rescue a pet dog that was stuck in the mud alongside the Connecticut River.
Crews used a stokes basket to get the dog safely back to its owner.
