SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Whately Fire Department helped free a dog’s paw from the step of a tractor-trailer truck Thursday morning.

According to the Whately Fire Department, crews from the South Deerfield fire, Whately fire, and police helped rescue a dog with its paw lodged into the step of a semi-truck at the Whately Truck Stop on State Road in South Deerfield. They were able to cut the step and free her paw.

The fire department says the dog was very well mannered and she is back on her feet.