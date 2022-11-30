NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Northfield fire chief Skip Dunnell told 22News three trees went down in the area, one causing an electrical fire in the kitchen of a home.

Dunnell said the department had three different calls Wednesday night as winds blew and rain fell over the Pioneer Valley. North Lane is closed due to downed wires that blew a circuit breaker and a transformer.

When the wires were pulled off a home at 332 Caldwell Road, an electrical fire started through one of the outlets in the kitchen. Also during the same storm on Wednesday tree and wires came down at 129 Warwick Avenue.

Dunnell said all fires were put out, but power is still being restored by Eversource and some residents are still without power.