Downtown Greenfield business trick or treating event postponed

Franklin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The trick or treating event through the business district in downtown Greenfield is postponed.

The Greenfield Recreation Department has postponed the downtown Halloween celebration on Saturday and will now be held on Sunday due to the weather forecast of widespread rain throughout the day.

7 Day Forecast

Trick or treating at local businesses is being held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. followed by the Rag Shag parade. The parade kicks off at 5:30 p.m. from the Mohawk Mall parking lot and will lead to Energy Park.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories