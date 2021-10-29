Downtown Greenfield business trick or treating event postponed

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The trick or treating event through the business district in downtown Greenfield is postponed.

The Greenfield Recreation Department has postponed the downtown Halloween celebration on Saturday and will now be held on Sunday due to the weather forecast of widespread rain throughout the day.

Trick or treating at local businesses is being held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. followed by the Rag Shag parade. The parade kicks off at 5:30 p.m. from the Mohawk Mall parking lot and will lead to Energy Park.