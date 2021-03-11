Downtown Greenfield waking up from pandemic hibernation

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Intermission will soon be over for Greenfield’s Garden Cinemas.

Isaac Mass co-owns it with his wife, buying what some consider the heart of downtown in November of 2019, they’ve had to roll with the punches.

Now, they’re preparing for the grand reopening on March 26.

“It’s not just the Garden, businesses are very slowly starting to bud for spring,” said Mass.

Diana Szynal with the County’s Chamber of Commerce said it’s been a tough year for local businesses, but they’re finding ways to make it work.

“Businesses switched to mostly take out, they instituted online ordering,” she said. “Of course businesses put together outdoor dining areas.”

With outdoor dining such a hit, the director of Community and Economic Development in Greenfield said they’re looking into making it a more permanent part of the city’s scene.

“Last year really gave us a chance to try things out as a pilot,” said MJ Adams. “You see if it works, you adjust it, and then you move forward.”

One person certainly looking forward to the future is Luke Ericksen. He’s a partner in Sunderland-based Wild Roots. Now, they’re getting ready to expand with a new shop right downtown this spring.

“This is a moment to bring new life and new energy and kind of out of the ashes, thinking about the mural here,” he told 22News, referring to the wall on the side of the new building. “We might do something that we think might represent that: this new energy in Greenfield. Cause you feel it.”