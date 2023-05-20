GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Bee Fest returns on Saturday to celebrate spring and the importance of bees to agriculture and the environment.

The Bee Fest began in 2010 to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Second Congregational Church of Greenfield. Reverend Lorenzo Langstroth, a pastor at the church from 1843-48, was an apiarist (beekeeper) and invented the first movable frame beehive in America. In 1853, while living in Greenfield, he wrote a book on beekeeping, The Hive and the Honey-Bee, that is still available and the information is used by beekeepers today.

“The honeybee is such a perfect symbol of our community,” commented Sandy Thomas, founder of Greenfield Bee Fest. “Rachael’s sculptures represent the artistry, innovation, and industry that have long been Greenfield hallmarks, and that were at the heart of Lorenzo Langstroth’s work.”

Events kick off at 9 a.m. with children’s activities that include creating a flower crown, bee games, face painting, and a bee piñata. The Pollinator Parade begins at 11:15 a.m. through the Farmer’s Market and around the Common.

At 11:45 a.m., three new “Beatrice the Bee” sculptures that were painted by local artists will be unveiled at the Transportation Center, Hawks and Reed, and the new Library.

Three movies will be available, Curious George: Bee is for Bears, a free movie for children at 11 a.m. At 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. the 1978 movie “The Swarm” will be plating at the Garden Cinema for $5.