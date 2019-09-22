Dozens take to Connecticut River for 12 mile ‘Kyaka-A-Thon’

SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – People with a passion for paddling kayaks participated in a ‘Kayak-A-Thon’ Sunday morning on the Connecticut River.

Dozens of Kayakers took to the Connecticut River from Riverside Park in Sunderland, while dozens more would begin their ride down river in Hatfield.

They’re raising awareness of how Kayaking can be of benefit to the disabled as well as the able-bodied.

The event was hosted by “All Out Adventures“, whose Executive Director Karen Foster told 22News that “All Out Adventures” main goal is to provide outdoor fun for people of all abilities.

Foster told 22News, “We have people with Autism, people with spinal cord injuries, people with brain injuries, we have a way.”

Karen Foster’s non-profit agency “All Out Adventures” hoped to raise at least as much as the thirty thousand dollars raised a year ago.

“All-Out Adventures” prides itself on the multi-generational nature of its Kayaking supporters.

Seth Seeger of Leverett and his 11-year-old daughter, love Kayaking.

Seth told 22News, “This is our first year of paddling but we’ve supported it for many years, yes.”

Seth’s daughter Alia told 22News that she enjoys being out on the river. “I really like just going out on the water.”

And so they began their 12-mile Kayakathon in the shadow of the iconic mount sugarloaf.

Their destination, Northampton Community Rowing downriver, to celebrate a fundraising event well done. Incidentally, their launch was the first event at Sunderland’s brand new Riverside Park.

