DPW clearing roads in Greenfield after winter storm

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Department of Public Works in Greenfield is still working to clear the roads after a winter storm covered western Massachusetts Monday into early Tuesday morning.

Greenfield received 8.5 inches of snow has a result of the storm.

Greenfield DPW Director Marlo Warner told 22News, the snow started to clear up around 1:30 a.m. and his crews were able to get out and start clearing the main roads and then continue onto the secondary roads around 5 a.m.

The roads are a little slushy but Warner says that should clear up the more car traffic there is on the roads. Prior to the storm, the DPW pre-treated the roads with salt that makes the roads warm from the ground up instead of from the top down to the ground, which is what they used to do. This helps the roads to clear faster after a storm as more cars travel on the roads.

There is a parking ban in effect in Greenfield until Noon Tuesday which means there is no parking on either side of the road.