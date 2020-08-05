DPW crews continue the storm damage cleanup across Franklin County

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Wednesday afternoon, hundreds of Franklin County residents are still without power and cleaning up storm damage.

Many main streets throughout Franklin County are beginning to look normal again as DPW crews clear out the remains of downed trees. But that’s not the case throughout the entire county.

Throughout Franklin County, many residents woke up to start cleaning up their properties after the effects of Tropical Storm Isaias hit the area.

“We were expecting a pretty big storm but thankfully we dodged that bullet a bit. We had some high winds and some rain, which we needed, but very lucky that we just had branches down in our area,” said Matt Leaf of Greenfield.

Storm reports varied throughout the county. The Department of Public Works in Leverett blocked off streets with downed trees and wires. But in Greenfield, Wednesday was like any other day with residents out and about after the DPW cleaned up much of what little damage there was by the morning.

Towns had a similar look to them across Franklin County, trees completely covering roads, leaving many residents waiting for emergency management crews to help get them out.

“People in Franklin County are tough. So they’re gonna cleanup and they’re gonna recover and it’ll be okay. But I’m sorry for anyone who had any damage,” said Diana Syzal of Hatfield.

When it comes to power outages in northern Franklin County, downed power lines caused hundreds of residents to lose power throughout the night and into Wednesday. Eversource crews restored power to more than 32,000 Western Massachusetts customers since the storm began Tuesday.

The strongest recorded wind gust in Franklin County was 52 miles per hour in Orange.

