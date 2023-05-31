GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dr. Michelle Schutt will be inaugurated as the 11th president of Greenfield Community College (GCC) on Wednesday.

Dr. Schutt has more than two decades of experience when it comes to supporting students, staff, and faculty through her work in higher education leadership, according to a news release sent to 22News from GCC. She was inspired by GCC’s mission of affordable, accessible education, and the opportunity that education provides to change lives.

Dr. Schutt has a proven track record for organizing college-wide student success initiatives. She served as a vice president at the College of Southern Idaho and taught classes in English and social responsibility.

Dr. Schutt earned her Ph.D. in education and human resource studies, with a specialization in higher education from Colorado State University, and actively contributes to the field through her presentations at national conferences and mentorship of Ph.D. student practicums. She holds a master’s degree in social responsibility from St. Cloud State University and an English education degree from Emporia State University. Her bachelor’s degree is in English education from Upper Iowa University. Back in the summer of 2019, Dr. Schutt participated in the Institute for Educational Management at Harvard University and she was an Aspen Rising Presidential Fellow from 2021 to 2022.

The inauguration ceremony is set to begin at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday and will have addresses from State Senator Jo Comerford, Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jessye Dean, GCC Board of Trustees Chair Hector Toledo, and more.