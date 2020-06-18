Drive-in theaters slammed with business during pandemic

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drive-in movie theaters are making a come-back due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The owners of the Northfield Drive-in Theater are busy not only getting ready for their opening movie season but also hosting local ceremonies. But the new owners want to be more than just a movie theater.

“We’re slammed. We are absolutely slammed with requests to have events,” Northfield Drive-in Theater co-owner, Julia Wiggin told 22News.

Since the pandemic, they’ve hosted multiple ceremonies for groups to practice social distancing while still giving honors. They’ve hosted graduation ceremonies for schools all over Massachusetts and surrounding states.

Thursday night they’ll be hosting the Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts Silver and Gold award ceremony. On Wednesdays, the drive-in theater will have library programming for children.

“It will be a busy summer and you know it already has been and we haven’t even gotten the movies off the ground yet. But it’s really cool and we’re excited that we’ve been the place that people can come,” Wiggin continued.

Across the country, the drive-ins are seeing a spike in interest as a way to get out of the house during the pandemic while following social distancing rules.

At the Northfield Drive-in Theater, they’ve installed six fiber optic cable lines under the ground which will allow customers to be able to scan their tickets on their phone for an even more contactless experience. The Wiggin family made countless upgrades to the outdoor space to improve the guest experience – including paving the notoriously steep path to the snack bar.

“We’re getting ready to bring our app up to snuff so that the guests can order their food online. We’re painting all of our posts with the row and post numbers so that the runners are going to run the food out to the cars,” Wiggin said.

“I think it’s a great idea. You automatically get distancing. People can sit in their car to be comfortable, bring their own food, and watch the movie without any danger of infection,” Greenfield resident, Dave Culliton told 22News.

The drive-in theater even added outdoor speakers so that people can stand next to their cars and listen to what’s happening up front for events. The space typically fits 400 cars, but due to Covid-19 gathering restrictions, they will only have 200 cars.

The drive-in theater begins their movie season on Friday.