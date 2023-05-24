DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver in a rollover crash was able to walk away after being rescued through the windshield in Deerfield Tuesday afternoon.

According to the South Deerfield Fire Department, at around 5 p.m., crews were called to a two-car motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Mill Village Road and Greenfield Road. Upon arrival, one vehicle was on its side with the driver trapped inside.

(South Deerfield Fire Department)

(South Deerfield Fire Department)

(South Deerfield Fire Department)

Responders were able to remove the windshield to help the driver out of the vehicle. Once the driver was removed, they were able to walk away with minor injuries. The driver was taken to Cooley Dickinson Health Care in Northampton.

South Deerfield firefighters along with officers from Deerfield and Whately, and South County EMS assisted.