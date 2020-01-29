Driver escapes car before heavy fire in Greenfield

Breaking News
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver in Greenfield was able to get out of their vehicle before it fully engulfed in flames Tuesday afternoon. 

The Greenfield Fire Department said firefighters and an ambulance were called after reports of a car fire on Green River Road.  

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was able to safely exit without any injuries before help arrived. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire and clean up upon arrival.

Greenfield Police and DPW were called to assist. The photos below were provided by the Greenfield Fire Department.

