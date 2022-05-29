NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple people are injured after a car struck a fleet of motorcyclists in Northfield Sunday afternoon.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the crash happened at the intersection of Routes 5 and 10 around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Eight people suffered serious injuries in the crash. They are currently hospitalized with two in critical condition at UMass Medical Center in Worcester.

The driver of the vehicle has been arrested and is facing several charges, including:

Operating under the influence

Causing serious bodily injury

Operating under the influence of drugs

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Two counts of child endangerment

The driver of the vehicle will be arranged on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update and bring you any new information as soon as it becomes available.