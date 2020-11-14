18-year-old driver in deadly Deerfield crash identified

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The driver that died in a car accident on Mill Village Road in Deerfield Friday morning has been identified.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Mary Carey has identified the driver as 18-year-old Cole Baranoski of South Deerfield.

According to the Deerfield Police Department, Baranoski was ejected from the driver seat, and the South Deerfield Fire Department had to use the jaws of life to extricate the front seat passenger. A back-seat passenger was also injured.

Northampton Fire Rescue took the driver to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield where he later died. Both passengers were taken by South County EMS and AMR to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. One passenger is in stable condition and the other passenger has been released.

The crash is being investigated by the Deerfield Police Department and the State Police Detective Unit attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, with the assistance of the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.