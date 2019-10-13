Tanker truck driver killed on Route 2 in Orange identified

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police have identified the driver of the tanker truck who was killed after a rollover accident on Route 2 in Orange Friday night.

Massachusetts State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio told 22News, the driver has been identified as 62-year-old Lois Ann Johnson of Woodstock, New Hampshire.

Driver dead after tanker carrying methane rolls over on Route 2 in Orange

Preliminary State Police crash reconstruction indicates that the truck failed to hold the curved roadway of the exit ramp on Route 2, crashed through a guardrail, went over a grass embankment and rolled over. Dave Procopio

Procopio says officers are still looking into what caused the crash, however, at this time there is no evidence of impairment.

Route 2 off-ramp on Exit 14 remains closed as repairs of the guardrail are under construction.

PHOTOS: