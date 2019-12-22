Driver life-flighted to hospital after head-on collision in Northfield

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One driver was flown to the hospital after a two-car head-on collision Saturday night.

Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Piroshkov told 22News, police were called to Route 10 near the Connecticut Bridge area around 5 p.m. for a report of a car crash.

Piroshkov said one driver was flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with injuries while two occupants of the other car were taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is currently being investigated by the Northfield Police Department.