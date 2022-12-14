COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – Several fire departments assisted in putting out a fire in Colrain Tuesday night.

Around 7:32 p.m., Colrain firefighters were called to a home on Dwight Cross Road for a dryer fire. Crews found the fire in the laundry room and it had extended to the floor and walls of the trailer. A light smoke could also be seen outside.

The fire was put out quickly. It was determined the cause of the fire was due to an electrical issue. Residents will be unable to stay in the home until repairs are made.

Credit: Colrain Fire Department

Firefighters from Heath, Shelburne Falls, Shelburne Center, Halifax Vermont, Greenfield and Charlemont assisted with the fire and coverage of the station.