LEVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) – Dudleyville Road in Leverett is closed on Monday due to a tree down as well as wires and a utility pole.

According to the Leverett Police Department, Dudleyville Road near North Leverett Road will be shut down for an extended period of time due to the downed tree and wires.

Eversource has been contacted and is on their way to Dudleyville Road. There is no certain time as to when the road will reopen on Monday.